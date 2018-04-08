Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.44.

SMTC stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. Semtech has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,725.70, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.49 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $203,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,098 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/semtech-smtc-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.