SenesTech (SNES) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SenesTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

SenesTech stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.94. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.81.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 23,626.92% and a negative return on equity of 207.53%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SenesTech by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 345,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

