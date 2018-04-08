Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SQBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQBG. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,831,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,739 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,221 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 808,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 264,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,738. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $118.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

