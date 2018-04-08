Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,611,829,000 after purchasing an additional 333,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,391,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,168,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after acquiring an additional 910,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/sequoia-financial-advisors-llc-has-485000-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy-updated.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.