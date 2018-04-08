ServiceSource (SREV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServiceSource’s earnings. ServiceSource reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceSource will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceSource.

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ServiceSource had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. ServiceSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SREV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServiceSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServiceSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ServiceSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ServiceSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource by 31.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource by 11.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $3.81 on Friday. ServiceSource has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ServiceSource (SREV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/servicesource-srev-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-01-per-share-updated.html.

ServiceSource Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceSource (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.