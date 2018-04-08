ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $2,222.17, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/servisfirst-bancshares-inc-sfbs-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th-updated-updated.html.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.