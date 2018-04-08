SHACoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (SHA)

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SHACoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SHACoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $24,798.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHACoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03724790 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org. SHACoin’s official website is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase SHACoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHACoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHACoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SHACoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHACoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.