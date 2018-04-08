ShadowCash Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ShadowCash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ShadowCash has a market cap of $777,030.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000684 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010358 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShadowCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

