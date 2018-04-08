Insider Buying: Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) insider Joseph Tabak bought 500 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,235.00.

Shares of SCL opened at C$24.31 on Friday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$23.60 and a 12-month high of C$39.95.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$426.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.85 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.33.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

