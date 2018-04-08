Shift (SHIFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $188,580.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Shift has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00024869 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Shift has a market cap of $20.57 million and $188,580.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00084584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00125636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030425 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008051 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 11,902,910 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shif is a dApp-ready, delegated Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the interplanetary file system – for a decentralized, resilient and highly extensible web 3.0 platform. “

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

