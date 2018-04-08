Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 116,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,790. The company has a market capitalization of $20,044.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/shinhan-financial-group-shg-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.