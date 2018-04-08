ShipChain (SHIP) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $40,688.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00685023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00173367 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,463,275 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

