Shire’s (NASDAQ:SHPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of Shire stock opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47,548.18, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Shire has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Shire by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Shire by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Shire by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

