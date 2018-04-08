Shire (SHPG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Shire beat earnings and sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales of Shire’s Mydayis showed promise in the first six months of launch. Also, strong performance of Vyvanse, Cinryze and Elaprase continue to drive its top line. The label expansion of Firazyr in pediatrics and approval of Lyophilized Oncaspar in Europe should continue to drive the top line going ahead. The hematology and immunology segment, acquired from Baxalta, gave a major boost to product sales. The approval of Xiidra has boosted the company’s ophthalmology portfolio. Though the adult ADHD space is one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the market, it is highly genericized. Supply shortage for Cinryze and generic competition for Lialda had an unfavorable impact on the top line. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

SHPG opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $47,454.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Shire has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Shire’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Shire during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Shire by 1,672.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

