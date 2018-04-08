Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/shoe-carnival-scvl-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.