Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

SHWDY stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,265.29 and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

