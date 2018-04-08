Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of SSTK opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,728.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.16. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.66 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

