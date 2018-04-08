Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “market-perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,730 shares of company stock worth $47,297. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 486,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 89,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.82, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 9.87%. equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

