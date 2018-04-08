Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.02

Headlines about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6680546962764 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of SRRA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

