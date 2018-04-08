Signal Token (SIG) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Signal Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,719.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and ForkDelta. In the last week, Signal Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00675192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00174366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

