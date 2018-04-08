Signatum Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Signatum has a total market cap of $270,151.00 and $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00136910 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00190438 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018084 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

