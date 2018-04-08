Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,401 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,100 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $126,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $100,536.45, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

