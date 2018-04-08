Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,710.05, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $14,626,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,458,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 27,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,579,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,201 shares of company stock valued at $72,690,677 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

