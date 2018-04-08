Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3,047.38, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 706,386 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,197,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308,450 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,399,000. Billings Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 239,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/sinclair-broadcast-group-sbgi-cut-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.