Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SITO Mobile Limited is a technology based mobile solutions provider. The Company provides wireless application development, publishing and distribution. It offers mobile location-based advertising and mobile messaging platforms that enable brands, agencies, and retailers to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response. SITO Mobile Limited, formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc., is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sito Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SITO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Sito Mobile has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. equities analysts expect that Sito Mobile will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITO. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sito Mobile by 36.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sito Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sito Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

