Sito Mobile (SITO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITO. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Sito Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sito Mobile from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised Sito Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sito Mobile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:SITO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.17, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -1.14. Sito Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sito Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sito Mobile by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sito Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

