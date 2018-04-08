SixEleven (611) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,296.00

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. SixEleven has a total market cap of $119,296.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SixEleven coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, SixEleven has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About SixEleven

611 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 442,575 coins. SixEleven’s official website is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy SixEleven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

