SKY (SKYAY) versus Gray Television (GTN) Head to Head Survey

SKY (OTCMKTS: SKYAY) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SKY and Gray Television’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKY $16.50 billion 1.90 $881.46 million $3.08 23.83 Gray Television $882.73 million 1.23 $261.95 million $1.17 10.26

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Gray Television is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SKY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SKY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gray Television does not pay a dividend. SKY pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SKY and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKY N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 29.67% 11.91% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SKY and Gray Television, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKY 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gray Television 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Gray Television’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than SKY.

Risk and Volatility

SKY has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gray Television beats SKY on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Isleworth, the United Kingdom.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

