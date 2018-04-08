Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Reaches $104.29 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $13.43 or 0.00190910 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $104.29 million and $468,235.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00684426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00173915 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,767,221 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not currently possible to buy Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

