Slimcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $492,501.00 (CRYPTO:SLM)

Slimcoin (CURRENCY:SLM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Slimcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Slimcoin has a market cap of $492,501.00 and $0.00 worth of Slimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slimcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00681531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173931 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036083 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00133832 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050584 BTC.

About Slimcoin

Slimcoin (SLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Slimcoin’s total supply is 14,937,439 coins. The Reddit community for Slimcoin is /r/slimcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Slimcoin is slimco.in. Slimcoin’s official Twitter account is @slmcoin.

Slimcoin Coin Trading

Slimcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Slimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slimcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

