SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $76.60 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $76.60 million and approximately $63,708.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,165.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.05762850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.09449310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.01709630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.02485960 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00610153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.02632000 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,466,958,923 coins and its circulating supply is 865,914,644 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.