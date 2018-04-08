SmartCoin Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $372,241.00 and approximately $691.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.01697940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004595 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016975 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024216 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,246,141 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

