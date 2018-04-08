SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media stories about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.3030833732362 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

SMBK opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.77, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 5.69%. sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C Bryan Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $762,090. 13.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.06” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/smartfinancial-smbk-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.