SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $46.25 Million (CRYPTO:SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and $4.62 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00681531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173931 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartMesh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.