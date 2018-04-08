Snap Inc (SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Vetr upgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.05 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20,331.94 and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a negative net margin of 417.61%. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.74 million. analysts forecast that Snap will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $506,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,696,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,005,378 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 967.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

