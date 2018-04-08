Social Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Social has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Social has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00686147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00174160 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Social Token Profile

Social’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Social is ico.nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. The official message board for Social is medium.com/@nexus.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.