Social (SCL) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Social token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. Social has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Social has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00672688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178941 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Social Profile

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Social’s official website is ico.nexus.social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

