SocialCoin (SOCC) Reaches Market Cap of $11,256.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $11,256.00 and $47.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006005 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003598 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

