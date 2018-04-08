Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,601,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 1,652,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,349. The firm has a market cap of $12,322.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

