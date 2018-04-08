Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 241,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13,520.43, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $574.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.56 million. analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

