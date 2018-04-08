Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.71% of Sohu.com worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sohu.com by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 838,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Sohu.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of SOHU opened at $33.80 on Friday. Sohu.com Inc has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.57). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/sohu-com-inc-sohu-stake-raised-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.