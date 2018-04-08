SOILcoin (CRYPTO:SOIL) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, SOILcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. SOILcoin has a total market cap of $71,053.00 and approximately $395.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.05672400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.82 or 0.09296680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01666870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.02465760 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00201746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00602037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00074370 BTC.

About SOILcoin

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

