Sojourn Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Sojourn has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. Sojourn has a market capitalization of $58,112.00 and $40.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sojourn coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006077 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Sojourn Profile

Sojourn (CRYPTO:SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn. Sojourn’s official website is www.sojournbooking.net.

Buying and Selling Sojourn

Sojourn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Sojourn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sojourn must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sojourn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

