Solar Capital (SLRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $872.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 376.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 305,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

