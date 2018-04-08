Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $531,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 36,868 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,633,252.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,025 shares of company stock worth $29,617,837. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,510.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.55. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

