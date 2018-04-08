Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Price

News coverage about Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank Of Princeton earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2916250111635 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The firm has a market cap of $227.68 and a PE ratio of 17.51. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank Of Princeton, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, operates as a bank.

