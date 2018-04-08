Media stories about Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arc Logistics Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5629716885072 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ARCX opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Arc Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-arc-logistics-partners-arcx-share-price.html.

About Arc Logistics Partners

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.