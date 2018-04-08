DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News headlines about DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DCT Industrial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0811693232256 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 321,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,461. DCT Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5,233.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In related news, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $188,036.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

