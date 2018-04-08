Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endurance International Group earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.4752525538641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EIGI stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 130.24% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Endurance International Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $61,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $35,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,257 shares of company stock valued at $118,676. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

