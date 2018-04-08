Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lindsay Manufacturing (LNN) Share Price

Media coverage about Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindsay Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3652221252714 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindsay Manufacturing from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindsay Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

LNN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,620. Lindsay Manufacturing has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $922.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Lindsay Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lindsay Manufacturing will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lindsay Manufacturing (LNN) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-lindsay-lnn-share-price-updated.html.

About Lindsay Manufacturing

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.